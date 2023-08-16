Dinosaurs are set to return to Brighouse - Here's when the Dinosaur Experience is coming to town

Everyone is welcome to join in with the Dinosaur Roar-Some Fortnight in Brighouse - running from August 12 to 26 - which will feature a free family friendly Dino Trail.

Twenty businesses are set to take part in the Dino Trail which will run throughout the fortnight.

Dinosaurs are set to return to Brighouse after being a hit last year

The trail will see people able to pick up a map from the Brighouse Business Improvement District (BID) office on Bradford Road and head around the town to spot the dinosaurs holding eggs in shop windows.

Completed maps can be dropped off to Brighouse BID for a chance to win one of five dino goodie bags.

Also, right in the middle of the trail, Brighouse are welcoming The Dinosaur Experience into town.

On August 19 and 20 Dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes will be roaming the streets of Brighouse.

Here’s when the dinosaurs will be making an appearance on Bradford Road:

11am Scar the Spinosaurus

11.45am - Tony the Teenage T-Rex

12.30pm - Bronwen the Brontosaurus

1.15pm- Scar the Spinosaurus

2pm Tony the Teenage T-Rex

2.45pm - Bronwen the Brontosaurus

There will also be a dino dig on both days for children to take part in.