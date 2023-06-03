Discover the real story behind the Cragg Vale Coiners at Bankfield Museum

Coiners objects on display at Bankfield Museum

On Saturday 17 June, Steve Hartley, great, great, great, great, great grandson of ‘King’ David Hartley, will be visiting Bankfield Museum to promote the true history of the Cragg Vale Coiners. Steve will be signing copies of his new book and answering questions about the coiners.

Steve’s book is titled The Yorkshire Coiners and will be available to purchase at Bankfield Museum as part of the event.

The Yorkshire Coiners presents the facts about the coiners, whose story is the subject of the BBC drama series, The Gallows Pole, directed by Shane Meadows and filmed around the Heptonstall area of Calderdale. The Gallows Pole is a fictionalisation, based on a book of the same name by Benjamin Myers.

David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA). Picture: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

The Coiners were a notorious gang of 18th century counterfeiters. Their crimes were debated in parliament, such was the threat to the nation's finances. High-ranking officials were dispatched from London in an attempt to track down the Coiners and a bitter hunt ensued.

Bankfield Museum has a range of original objects relating to the Cragg Vale Coiners on display, including dies used to stamp the counterfeit coins before they were passed back into circulation. In support of the book signing event and upcoming premiere, Bankfield Museum is featuring a temporary display highlighting the true story of the coiners.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “As the latest major production to be filmed in Calderdale, The Gallows Pole, airs on BBC Two, we’re delighted to be able to host this event at Bankfield Museum, which will allow people to find out more about the real Cragg Vale Coiners.

“The museum will welcome Steven Hartley, a direct descendant of gang’s leader ‘King’ David Hartley, who will share his research into his family and the infamous Coiners. Visitors will also be able to see the many objects relating to the Coiners which feature as part of Calderdale Museums collection.”

Objects relating to the Coiners as part of a special display at Bankfield Museum