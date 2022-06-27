‘Craft Your Christmas with Sara Davies’ will come to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on November 30.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 28 June at 10am from Sara-Davies.com.

This is what to expect from the show: "From gifts to garlands, cards to crackers, wrapping paper to mantlepiece decorations, Sara will show audiences how to craft their own Christmas with a range of practical demonstrations, lots of top tips and a healthy slice of her down-to-earth know how.

Sara Davies Craft Your Christmas

"Interactive, creative, and fun this is an evening night for friends to share ideas and whether it's making your home look warm and inviting for the season, about pimping up your door, mantlepiece, tree, table, or making perfect cards and gifts or wrapping presents."

Sara Davies said: “It goes without saying how much I love crafting but crafting for Christmas is simply the best time for crafting. I’m going to share all the little hacks and shortcuts to achieve that perfect look for the perfect crafty Christmas.