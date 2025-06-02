Eid ul-Adha: Trampolines, funfair, mehndi and more at free family event taking place in Halifax to celebrate Eid

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

Halifax’s Eid Fest is returning for another year.

The free family event for the whole community will take place on Sunday, June 8 in the car park of Central Jamia Madni Mosque on Gibbet Street.

It will include a funfair with children’s rides including bumper cars, a visit from Iron Man and Transformers, trampolines, a penalty shoot out, super cars, bouncy castles, face painting, mehndi, an interactive police vehicle and plenty more.

The event is the third of its kind in Halifax and is organised by Halifax Community Fridge.

Last year's Eid Fest at Central Jamia Masjid Madni Mosque, Gibbet Street, HalifaxLast year's Eid Fest at Central Jamia Masjid Madni Mosque, Gibbet Street, Halifax
Entry is between 10am and 1pm for men and children, and between 3pm and 7pm for women and children under 12.

Eid ul-Adha will begin Friday, June 6 and end on Tuesday, June 10.

Halifax Community Fridge is open 365-days-a-year and supports the whole community, from providing free food and drink, pet food and sanitary products to giving out free winter coats and serving up free warm meals.

