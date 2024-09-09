Elland Show is set to return this weekend with motor show, fairground rides, music and more

Elland Show is set to return on Sunday, September 15 and promises to be a great day out for all the family.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Elland, will take place at Elland Cricket Club on Hullenedge Road from 11am to 4pm.

There will be plenty of highlights at the event including a stationary Spitfire engine and a Merlin engine as well as a motor show featuring vehicles from the past to the present day.

Music will be provided throughout the day by Little and Often, Soul Music, Francesca from the Nightingales 1950s swing, Elland Silver Band, Project Colt Choir and Oliver 1990’s.

There will also be stalls, food, fairground rides, birds of prey displays, an RSPCA dog show and more.

Proceeds made on the day will go to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Overgate Hospice and other Rotary charities.

For more information on this weekend’s Elland Show visit ellandshow.co.uk