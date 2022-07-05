Elland Silver Band triumphs at 21st Brighouse and District Lions March and Hymn Tune Contest

Elland Silver Band won the 21st Brighouse and District Lions March and Hymn Tune Contest.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:30 am

22 bands from all sections took part and the adjudicator’s Brian Rostron and Derek Broadbent along with the large crowd were royally entertained in a closely fought contest in Brighouse Town Square.

The prizes and trophies went to the following:

1st Prize Elland Silver Band

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

21st Brighouse and District Lions March and Hymn Tune Contest. Picture: Graham Horsfield

2nd Prize Marsden Silver Band

3rd Prize Milnrow

Best Hymn Tune Elland Silver Band

Best Contest March Elland Silver Band

Best Soloist of the Day (Championship – 4th Section) Elland Silver Band Best Principal Cornet Elland Silver Band

Best Euphonium Hepworth

Best Soprano Cornet Elland Silver Band

Best Trombone Section Hepworth Band

Best Bass Section Milnrow

Best Road March Hepworth

Best Trombones on Road March Skelmanthorpe

Best 4th Section Hymn Tune Dobcross Silver Band

Best 1st Section Band Marsden Silver Band

Best 2nd Section Band Diggle Band

Best 3rd Section Band Skelmersdale

Best 4th Section Band Dobcross Silver

Best Un registered Band Boro’ Brass

Best Youth Section Elland Silver Youth

Best Youth Soloist Elland Silver Youth Principal Cornet Best Youth Deportment Elland Silver Band

Youngest Player on the Day Harry Dunning Boro’ Brass 10 Years Old

Read More

Read More
Most expensive, busiest and trendiest parts of Calderdale to buy a house reveale...
Elland Silver BandBrighouse