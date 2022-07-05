22 bands from all sections took part and the adjudicator’s Brian Rostron and Derek Broadbent along with the large crowd were royally entertained in a closely fought contest in Brighouse Town Square.
The prizes and trophies went to the following:
1st Prize Elland Silver Band
2nd Prize Marsden Silver Band
3rd Prize Milnrow
Best Hymn Tune Elland Silver Band
Best Contest March Elland Silver Band
Best Soloist of the Day (Championship – 4th Section) Elland Silver Band Best Principal Cornet Elland Silver Band
Best Euphonium Hepworth
Best Soprano Cornet Elland Silver Band
Best Trombone Section Hepworth Band
Best Bass Section Milnrow
Best Road March Hepworth
Best Trombones on Road March Skelmanthorpe
Best 4th Section Hymn Tune Dobcross Silver Band
Best 1st Section Band Marsden Silver Band
Best 2nd Section Band Diggle Band
Best 3rd Section Band Skelmersdale
Best 4th Section Band Dobcross Silver
Best Un registered Band Boro’ Brass
Best Youth Section Elland Silver Youth
Best Youth Soloist Elland Silver Youth Principal Cornet Best Youth Deportment Elland Silver Band
Youngest Player on the Day Harry Dunning Boro’ Brass 10 Years Old