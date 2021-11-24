Events are set to light up the valley for Christmas

Light Up The Valley

Roger Benn, a member of both the Forum and Rotary and main organiser of the events said: “Under the banner ‘Light up the Valley’ (LUTV) we will be doing our best to bring some fun, joy and dare I say ‘light’, back to all corners of HX7 and surrounding hilltop villages.

"We are running an illuminated road show and series of free events throughout the valley, as we try to promote a winter spirit celebration amongst the community and businesses.”

The LUTV events kick off on December 3 at the Hinchliffe Arms Car Park, Cragg Vale between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, when an illuminated road show truck will form the stage for the school choir, local drum collective Drum Machine, spectacular fire show FlameOz, and inputs from Handmade Parade and Sand in Your Eye who both contribute to an intriguing secret surprise for all the children present.

Roger continued: “We’ve got exactly the same line up when we visit Old Town Park, Wadsworth on December 4 and Heptonstall Bowling Club on December 10.

“The idea behind these events is that we don’t want anybody to drive to them, they are all purely for the local communities to enjoy and they are all outdoors.

“We know some people are still reluctant to leave their homes because of recent times and we hope these events will encourage them to come out and have some fun with their friends and neighbours.”

Valley schools and nurseries are getting involved and have been sent Handmade Parade ideas for coloured Spirit of Winter in the Valley artwork, which the children will then put up in the windows of their own homes to add to the event.

The pupils will then have the chance of winning tickets to a special event at Hebden Bridge Picture House on December 5 for the best entires posted online.

Roger continued: “For the Picture House event which starts at 3.15pm, we’ve brought the roadshow indoors and combined it with a special showing of How to Train your Dragon 2, which may just be a clue to our secret surprise.

“As well as asking children and households to be involved in LUTV, the Business Forum have asked any business with a shop window anywhere in HX7 to enter their Spirit of Winter window display competition, any other business to light up their buildings in a colourful way and are also organising a food and drink trail.”

Roger continued: “The Forum are asking everyone in hospitality throughout HX7, from bakeries and deli’s to pubs and restaurants, to send in a picture of their LUTV special offer and we’ll include it on our free online map.

"They also put up a picture of the offer in their premises, the public then take a selfie in front of it and post the picture online, with prizes for the most premises visited. This we hope will bring extra business to some of those who have been struggling recently and also fun and savings for those taking part.”

The LUTV events finish in Mytholmroyd on December 11 and Hebden Bridge on December 12, from noon to 6pm.

In Mytholmroyd, the community centre car park will play host to an outdoor market as well as two stages with a full line up of entertainment including an on-site Handmade Parade walkabout.

In Hebden Bridge there will be a music and entertainment stage on the Marina with the St Pol Car Park and Bridge Gate set up as the area to keep children entertained, including the final reveal of a secret surprise, an onsite Handmade Parade walkabout and more.

On both days there will also be a mini ice sculpture trail.

Roger added: “We’d like to thank all those who have supported the funding of this event which we want to become an annual celebration.