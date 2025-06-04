Everything you need to know about Brighouse 1940s weekend 2025 - from road closures to displays

This weekend will see the return of Brighouse 1940s Weekend.

From vehicle displays to reenactments, fairground fun to family activities there’s a lot on offer throughout the event.

The event is organised by Visit Brighouse and BID team and this year is sponsored by Aldi ahead of the new store opening in the town on Thursday, June 12.

Commercial Street will be closed along with Bradford Road, King Street, Bethel Street including the car park, and Market Street.

Here’s everything you need to know about the annual event which is taking place on June 7 and 8 in Brighouse town centre.

Which roads will be closed?

As in previous years, the town centre will be closed to all traffic (except emergency vehicles) between 7am and 6pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors in period outfits at the Brighouse 1940s weekend last year

Brighouse BID said: “We wanted to emphasise that due to changes in the law on crowd safety and traffic management, there will be absolutely NO ACCESS for any vehicles into the road closure zones from 10am to 6pm on both days so please make arrangements accordingly.”

Park and ride

Visitors will be able to park at either West Yorkshire Manufacturing Centre (HD6 1QF) or A-SAFE (HD6 1PT) for the park and ride.

There will be a charge for the journey of £10 per car to the heart of the town centre and it will run from 10am to 4pm all weekend as a fundraiser for Brighouse Rotary Club.

Public transport

Organisers are encouraging visitors to take the bus, walk or jump on the train to try and aid with the congestion into the town centre which will be extremely busy.

Brighouse is connected directly to London, Leeds, Huddersfield, Bradford and Manchester by train and the railway station is within 10 minutes walk of the town centre

The bus station is located in the town centre and has connections across Calderdale and around West Yorkshire from early until late every day of the week.

What entertainment will there be?

There will be five entertainment zones across the town centre during the weekend, Sword Beach, ENSA Marquee, Utah Beach, Gold Beach and Omaha Beach.

Some of the entertainers will be:

Paul Harper

Swing Dance Leeds

The Rum and Cola Girls

Pete Jones

Natasha Harper

The Nightingales

Calderdale Big Band

Sutton School

John Hunter

Viva la Vintage

There will also be dozens of pop-up stalls to browse with food, drink, crafts and vintage items.

For details on the performances happening for Brighouse 1940s Weekend visit www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/1940sweekend