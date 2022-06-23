Here's what to expect from this year's event:

The procession will begin from Garden Road at 12pm. The route is as follows - Garden Road, Lightcliffe Road, Waterloo Road, Halifax Road, Commercial Street, Lawson Road, Huddersfield Road, Bradford Road and arriving at Wellholme Park around 60 minutes later.

There will be marching bands, brightly coloured floats, walking groups, fancy dress contestants, and majorettes.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flashback to the 2019 Brighouse Gala.

There will be a number of stalls including - ducking stool, Punch and Judy, mini go-carts, model railway rides, climbing wall, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe art display, donkey rides and fairground rides.

On the field will be the band-wagon style stage, where local talent will entertain the crowds.

Admission prices this year will be £3 for adults, £1 for under 16s and free for under-fives. Discounted tickets will be available in advance of the event from the Promotional Caravan in the Town Centre and at Tesco until Friday, June 24 or from other participating stores and organisations.

Brighouse Gala Chairman, Peter Charles, said: "Missing this year will be two stalwart members of the Gala Committee who passed away last year. Peter Edwards and David Wozencroft, both of whom were long standing members. Peter served as Chairman and Ground Chairman for over 40 years and his contribution over that period was immense. David served on the Ground committee and latterly as Arena Announcer. They will be sadly missed.

"The organisers are determined that the 2022 Gala will rate with any of the previous 54 events providing the people of Brighouse and District with the best show in town!"