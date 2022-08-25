Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers said: “There will be puzzles to suit all tastes - children's puzzles, traditional country scenes, double-sided, shaped, panoramic, impossipuzzles, wasgij, unique and unusual pieces and more.

“Up to 400 new and pre-owned puzzles will be on display at any time and as soon as a puzzle is sold it will be replaced by another. All the pre-owned puzzles have been checked for completeness by volunteers from the local community.

“There will also be Crafts, a Tombola and a Golden Jigsaw Competition paying cash prizes.

Volunteers at the Charity Jigsaw Festival at St. Martin's Parish Church, Brighouse back in 2019

“Entry will be £2, with accompanied children free. The Entry Programme includes a Voucher that can be used to discount the price of a single puzzle by £1 or, with the purchase of four jigsaws, to choose a free jigsaw.”

The festival will be held at St. Martin’s Church on Church Lane from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29, Friday, Saturday and Monday from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday from noon to 5pm.

Pay and Display parking at Church Lane Car Park is free on Sunday and Monday, with the first hour free on Friday and Saturday.

Visitors who retain the programme can return as many times as they wish. Food will be served by the St. Martin’s Hospitality Team at the “Missing Piece Café”.

The event will be supporting disadvantaged and underprivileged children and young people in Calderdale and surrounding areas. Since the first Festival was held in 2012 over £100,000 has been donated to local charities.

Over the last two years the online jigsaw shop, [email protected], has raised over £20,000, including £3,000 to support refugee children and young people from Ukraine.

Charities to benefit from the 2022 event are Calderdale Lighthouse, The Turning Point Counselling Service, The Yorkshire Children’s Trust and Together for Looked-after Children.

The Festival is organised by St. Martin's church members with significant help from the local community through the donation of jigsaws, distribution of publicity material and volunteering at the event.

The Organisers are grateful to Gibson Games and Clifton Lighting Ltd. for renewing their sponsorship.