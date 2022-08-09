Brighouse canal basin.

The business cases for the £19.1m proposals have been approved by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board, made up of representatives from the town’s private and voluntary sector, community and residents’ groups.

It will now be for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to review the plans and, once this review is complete, release the funding allowing work to begin on making the Deal developments a reality.

The approved projects put forward are:

Coun Sophie Whittaker

Brighouse Welcome – £400,000 to develop the public realm on the edge of the town centre and enhance the welcome to everyone.

Canalside & Thornton Square - £6 million to improve outdoor recreation opportunities and the image of Brighouse to existing and potential residents.

Brighouse Retail & Leisure - £9 million to enhance the retail and leisure offer of Brighouse's town centre by prioritising people, enhancing the streetscape and providing opportunities to sit and meet friends.

Market Revitalisation - £3 million to deliver a new market building on the Canalside with 40 fixed and pop-up market stalls with supporting infrastructure, including new toilets and spaces to sit, meet and rest.

Industry 4.0 & Skills - £650,000 to put high-tech manufacturing at the heart of the town’s future by creating an Industry 4.0 Hub.

If projects are given the go-ahead, contractors will be invited to tender for the work and planning applications prepared during late 2022 and early 2023, with an ambition for projects to get underway and construction to begin later in 2023, to be completed by mid-2025.

Coun Sophie Whittaker, co-chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, said: “This is an important moment for the future of Brighouse. After extensive discussions over the projects that would help unlock the town’s potential, the business cases have now been approved and submitted to Government.

“As a Board made up of people from across different sectors and groups in Brighouse, we are excited by the plans – to make our town centre more attractive for shoppers and visitors, boost the economy by encouraging growth and investment, and create a safer, cleaner and greener environment that builds on our heritage and is fit for the future.

“We look forward to receiving the approval for the developments and making sure the Deal delivers for everyone in our town.”

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, said: “This major milestone means so much for Brighouse’s future resilience and success, and to everyone in the Town Deal partnership and community who has worked extremely hard to bring forward inspiring proposals to boost the town.