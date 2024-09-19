Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adventurous youngsters are in for a fun inflatable challenge at a Halifax park this weekend.

The 400ft-long Monster Inflatable Assault Course will be at Manor Heath Park on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22.

Organisers JK Events say the course is suitable for children aged two to 12 and gives kids the opportunity to work their way across the course - the biggest of its kind in the North West - during an hour-long session.

They can enjoy other inflatables, including castles and slides, as well children’s rides and refreshments.

The Monster Inflatable Assault Course is open each day from 11am until 6pm and costs £8 per child, per session

For more details about advance booking visit https://jkevents.co.uk/