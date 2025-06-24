“Fantastic attendance” at this year’s Todmorden Agricultural Show

Organisers of Todmorden Agricultural Show have celebrated “fantastic attendance” at this year’s show.

For the third consecutive year the show was held at the Riverside Centre, Walsden.

Attractions included a dog show, sheep shearing, wool spinning demonstrations, agricultural machinery and fairground rides.

Todmorden Agricultural Show. Picture: Chris Adamson

Chris Adamson, organiser of the Todmorden Agricultural Society said: “We are extremely pleased with the fantastic attendance.

"Although we were unable to hold a poultry show this year due to bird flu restrictions, there were plenty of new attractions for visitors to enjoy, along with a significant increase in the number of traders taking part.”

The Riverside Centre site has been the subject of a funding withdrawal by Todmorden Town Deal but the site owners, Upper Calder Valley Renaissance (UCVR), were determined to ensure no events were cancelled in 2025.

UCVR Director Stephen Curry said: “We have worked closely in recent years with Todmorden Agricultural Society to bring this event back to the town and build on it for the last three years.

“This year with the good weather and a bigger range of attractions and stalls it has been a particular success. 25 per cent of those attending came from more than 20 miles away, which shows we are supporting the visitor economy by facilitating the show here.

"We were looking forward to a future where we can provide greatly improved and all inclusive facilities, for this and other events and our regular users.

"But the funding withdrawal means we have to go back to the drawing board.

"We are determined to ensure such fantastic events are not lost to the local economy again but we now face a challenging period.”