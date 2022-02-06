Fiddler on the Roof at Halifax Playhouse - Society looks to cast two parts

Fiddler on the Roof

Due to the two year delay there have been some cast changes, and there are two characters still to cast - Avram, a middle aged man, and Mordcha, the Innkeeper, of indeterminate age. Both are small to medium sized parts.

If anyone fancies having a shot at one of these parts, then please contact MD Colin Akers on 07714 618358, or email [email protected]

A synopsis for the show reads: "A small village in Imperial Russia. Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his wife, Golde, are blessed with five witty and beautiful daughters.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The matchmaker Yente, who believes any husband is better than no husband, is busy making sensible marriage plans for them all but Tevye’s bold daughters have their own ideas about who to marry and, as change and new ideas roll in from the big cities dissolving the old ways of life, the sisters are not alone in their lust for something new.

"This celebrated and much loved musical is packed with show-stopping songs including the hits ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’ and ‘Matchmaker’."

Fiddler on the Roof will be at Halifax Playhouse from March 29 to April 2.