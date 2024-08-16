Final acts confirmed for summer of gigs at The Piece Hall as the season of Halifax shows ends this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Singer songwriters Calum Bowie and Holly Rolfe are the final acts to be confirmed for this summer’s TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Calum and Holly will open the show for Cian Ducrot who brings the curtain down on a sensational summer of live music at the historic Halifax venue on Monday August 26.

Since his debut release in 2018, rising star Calum’s presence in the Scottish music scene has grown with his captivating melodies and authentic lyrics fuelling his uplifting music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Rolfe

The Edinburgh-based songwriter has an ever-growing social media fanbase – with 460,000 followers on TikTok alone.

Taking influence from the likes of Sam Fender, Alfie Templeman and Maisie Peters, Calum’s videos have more than 50 million online views while his songs are being streamed 200,000-plus times each month on Spotify.

Holly is no stranger to the Yorkshire music scene. A student at Leeds Conservatoire, she has busked and played venues in and around the city over the last two years. Her singles Words Ain't Enough, Worst Enemy and Beside Me have helped her build a solid fanbase across the UK.

Headliner Cian Ducrot burst onto the scene after releasing such heartfelt songs as All For You, which he has recorded both as a solo song and a collaboration with Ella Henderson, I'll Be Waiting, Part of Me and Heaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calum Bowie

2023 was a landmark year for the Irish singer-songwriter, who opened for Ed Sheeran on his UK tour, before releasing his debut album Victory which topped the UK Album charts – selling more than 10,000 copies in its first week.

For more information visit thepiecehall.co.uk