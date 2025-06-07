Forget Me Not announces Happy Valley star to return for Colour Run 2025
Fundraisers at Forget Me Not children’s hospice can reveal that Happy Valley star Rhys Connah, who joined the crowds running in 2024 while carrying his baby brother Teddy, is set to return to the event.
Rhys, 20, who played Ryan Cawood in all three series of the hit BBC drama Happy Valley and features in the new BBC drama “What it feels like for a girl”, became an ambassador for the charity in 2024.
He will be running and getting colourful once again and will also address the crowds from the stage, which he will share this year with Forget Me Not’s own star young person Hollie Shaw.
Rhys Connah said: “I’m so proud to be supporting Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and taking part in their Colour Run again with my family.
"It’s such a fun event, full of colour, energy and community – and all for an incredible cause. I’d love to see as many people there as possible. Get signed up and let’s make it the best one yet!”
Georgia Lane, fundraising manager at Forget Me Not said: “We’re thrilled to be joined by two very special participants at Colour Run this year.
"Last year it would be fair to say Rhys Connah was a very enthusiastic participant! He threw himself wholeheartedly into the Colour Run and looked super cute running with his baby brother on his chest.
"He was a great ambassador for our charity, making tons of friends and posing for photos as he mingled with the crowds.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.