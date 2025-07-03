Free outdoor film screenings next month with a chance to watch Moana, Mean Girls and Dirty Dancing

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 15:30 BST
Following the success of last year's event, Wyke Cinema Day is returning next month for a day of free outdoor film screenings.

The event, hosted by Big TV Ltd and The Coffee Box, will once again transform Wyke Community Sports Village into an open-air cinema on August 2.

placeholder image
Read More
Read more: 37 photos that will take you back to nights out in Halifax town centr...

A giant LED screen will show a line-up of popular films throughout the day:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The film Dirty Dancing at an outdoor cinema. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)placeholder image
The film Dirty Dancing at an outdoor cinema. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
  • 12pm - Moana
  • 2.30pm - Mean Girls
  • 5pm - Dirty Dancing

Gates open at 11am and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, picnic chairs, and friends for a relaxed and enjoyable day in the park.

Alongside the films, the event will feature a variety of stalls selling food, snacks, sweet treats and handmade crafts - making it a true celebration of the local community.

Wyke Cinema Day is completely free to attend and offers a great opportunity to bring people together, support small businesses and enjoy a summer day out.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice