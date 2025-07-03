Free outdoor film screenings next month with a chance to watch Moana, Mean Girls and Dirty Dancing
The event, hosted by Big TV Ltd and The Coffee Box, will once again transform Wyke Community Sports Village into an open-air cinema on August 2.
A giant LED screen will show a line-up of popular films throughout the day:
- 12pm - Moana
- 2.30pm - Mean Girls
- 5pm - Dirty Dancing
Gates open at 11am and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, picnic chairs, and friends for a relaxed and enjoyable day in the park.
Alongside the films, the event will feature a variety of stalls selling food, snacks, sweet treats and handmade crafts - making it a true celebration of the local community.
Wyke Cinema Day is completely free to attend and offers a great opportunity to bring people together, support small businesses and enjoy a summer day out.