From Ed Sheeran to Shakira - Walsden Scarecrow Festival saw success with its music and dance theme

This year’s theme for Walsden Scarecrow Festival was Music and Dance with some familiar faces returning to Calderdale.

Ed Sheeran, or Ed ‘Scaren’, could be seen guitar in hand on this year’s scarecrow trail along with many other fantastic entries.

As well as the scarecrow festival, there was also a craft fair at Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club with a variety of stalls as well as a family social night.

Elsie and Sadie Stanford at Walsden Scarecrow Festival

Posting about the success of the event on Facebook, organisers said: “Wow wow wow! What a fantastic weekend! Thank you to each and everyone of you for coming along. Without you guys it wouldn’t happen!

"As a committee we would like to send out a massive thank you to all the volunteers of the cafe, the many cake bakers that donated cake and biscuits, the artists that performed over the weekend, Walsden shop for donating many items for the cafe, Emily and Joe at Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club for allowing us use of the space for free, Michelle at the wagon for donating money towards food, all the members of the community who entered a scarecrow, all the craft stalls for fetching their fabulous items and each and every person who came along to donate, do the trail and support us.

"The festival wouldn’t happen every year without your support.”

There will be an awards evening at Walsden Cricket Club on Thursday, September 29 at 7pm to reveal who has won prizes for being the top scarecrows.

Samantha Dewsnip with her children Darcy, Lila and Jacoby Hartley, at Walsden Scarecrow Festival