Fundraiser event to take place for Hebden Bridge Folk Roots Festival
2021 marks the eighth year of the award-winning Hebden Bridge Folk Roots Festival which is back to host a fabulous fundraiser day of music at The Trades Club ahead of a full return in May 2022.
On October 2 Hebden Bridge Folks Roots Festival presents two gigs that showcase lots of brilliant bands and artists to raise money to make the May 2022 Festival bigger and better than ever before.
The day will kick off at 2pm with music from Sophie Cooper, Greyhounds, Jennifer Reid, Max Levy and Spaceship Mark as part of Michael Powell of The Cloud Gallery’s Calder Folk project, which aims to raise the awareness of the rich folklore, history, legends and landscapes of the Upper Calder Valley, and link it to the wider community through visual art, poetry, and music.
From 7pm there will be music from The Brothers Gillespie and Atlas Bridge.
A festival spokesperson said: “Hebden Bridge Folk Roots Festival is, and always has been, a volunteer run festival.
“We can only make the wide array of events we host during the May festival weekend happen (many of which are free to the public) with the support of ticket holders, local funders like Hebden Royd Town Council, Calderdale Council and the Calder Ward fund, and by hosting fantastic fundraisers.”