Over 15 gardens will be opening their gates, with everyone assured of a warm welcome. Gardens range from tiny cottage yards to large mature wooded gardens where visitors can roam at will, take in some stunning views and relax amongst beautiful planting displays.

Many of the gardens are tucked away behind houses and not usually open to view, and the weekend offers a great opportunity to take in some of Midgley’s hidden gems.

This year several local artists will be opening their studios to visitors too, with a range of arts and crafts on display.

Gardeners prepare to open their gardens to visitors this weekend

The event is organised by Midgley Community Forum with proceeds going to village funds and other charities.

Forum representative Anne Holdsworth said: “The Open Gardens weekend attracts lots of visitors from near and far, who always appreciate the enthusiasm and friendly welcome provided by our gardeners.

“We recommend that visitors come early – there’s so much to see, you will need most of the day to get round all the gardens.”

Gardens are open from 11am to 5pm on both days. Several gardens will be serving refreshments, with some offering plants for sale.

Homemade lunches will be served throughout the day at Midgley Community Room. Tickets valid for both days cost £5 and can be bought from selected gardens on the day or from Midgley shop. Accompanied children are free.