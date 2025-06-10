The wait is nearly over for dedicated Gary Barlow fans who have been waiting nearly 12 hours to see their favourite singer.

People have been queuing outside The Piece Hall since 6.30am ahead of the Take That star’s show there tonight.

A video shared by The Piece Hall includes interviews with some of the devoted fans.

One said: “Gary is just the best.”

Gary Barlow performs at The Piece Hall tonight

And when asked if she had ever met the singer, one replied: “A brief hands touch once. I didn’t wash it for a week.”

Gary is bringing his Songbook Tour 2025 to the historic landmark, performing a set packed with his solo songs and Take That favourites.

The Piece Hall says support act Beverley Knight will perform between 7.15pm and 8pm, and Gary is due to be on stage from 8pm until 10.15pm.