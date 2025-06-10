Gary Barlow tour: 'Gary is just the best' say fans queuing since 6.30am to see Take That star in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jun 2025, 17:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The wait is nearly over for dedicated Gary Barlow fans who have been waiting nearly 12 hours to see their favourite singer.

People have been queuing outside The Piece Hall since 6.30am ahead of the Take That star’s show there tonight.

A video shared by The Piece Hall includes interviews with some of the devoted fans.

One said: “Gary is just the best.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Gary Barlow performs at The Piece Hall tonightGary Barlow performs at The Piece Hall tonight
Gary Barlow performs at The Piece Hall tonight

And when asked if she had ever met the singer, one replied: “A brief hands touch once. I didn’t wash it for a week.”

Gary is bringing his Songbook Tour 2025 to the historic landmark, performing a set packed with his solo songs and Take That favourites.

The Piece Hall says support act Beverley Knight will perform between 7.15pm and 8pm, and Gary is due to be on stage from 8pm until 10.15pm.

Live at The Piece Hall: All the details for Gary Barlow's Halifax show including what he might sing and whether you can bring an umbrella

Related topics:Gary BarlowHalifaxTake ThatPeople
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice