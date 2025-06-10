Take That star Gary Barlow is performing at Halifax’s Piece Hall tonight.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the summer of huge shows for the town continues, the singer will be bringing his Songbook Tour 2025 to the historic landmark.

The evening is set to be a huge celebration of Gary’s illustrious four-decade-spanning career and will see him perform an array of songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits with both Take That and as a solo artist.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s gig.

Gary Barlow performs at The Piece Hall in Halifax tonight

What time are the doors open?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates open at 6pm for general admission, accessible and VIP balcony and Live at Lounge customers.

The event will finish by approximately 10.30pm.

Last entry time is 8pm.

All you need to know about the show

Anyone with a health issue, specific need, frontline shift workers or those who are unavoidably delayed should email [email protected].

If you leave, you will not be able to be readmitted.

Which songs is Gary likely to perform?

Looking at the singer’s setlist for his gig at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, according to setlist.fm, he performed the following songs:

Open Road

Greatest Day

These Days

Let Me Go

Incredible

Sure / Everything Changes / Whatever You Do to Me

A Million Love Songs

Pray

The Flood / Since I Saw You Last / Reach Out

Patience

If There's Not a Song About It

Forever Love / 6th Avenue / Love Ain't Here Anymore / Said It All / The Garden

Shine

Relight My Fire

Back for Good

Rule the World

Never Forget

Are children allowed to come?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult, and under 6’s will not be permitted at the event.

Prams are not permitted.

Weather

This is a standing outdoor evening concert so visitors are asked to keep British weather in mind.

The concert organisers recommend all concert goers should dress appropriately and be prepared if the ground is wet from rain in the days before the event.

Umbrellas are not allowed within the venue.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Can I bring a chair?

Chairs, portable furniture or inflatables are not allowed into the venue. This does NOT include wheelchairs.

Can I bring food and drink inside?

No but organisers say there will be a wide array of food and drink stalls inside the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water bottles are not permitted into the event. There will be free drinking water available at the bars for all customers.

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Are dogs allowed?

Animals are not permitted on site, with the exception of registered assistance dogs.

Bags policy

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted and rucksacks or backpacks of any size are not permitted.

All bags are subject to a search before entry.

Will vendors take cash or card?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All food concessions, plus Piece Hall operated bars and the merch stall are cashless. The independent bars may accept cash.

Can I buy official merchandise?

Yes, if available, official merchandise will be available to purchase within the venue.

Lost property

Any lost items can be reported to a staff member on the night. After the event, they can be reported by contacting the venue at [email protected].