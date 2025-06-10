Live at The Piece Hall: All the details for Gary Barlow's Halifax show including what he might sing and whether you can bring an umbrella
As the summer of huge shows for the town continues, the singer will be bringing his Songbook Tour 2025 to the historic landmark.
The evening is set to be a huge celebration of Gary’s illustrious four-decade-spanning career and will see him perform an array of songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits with both Take That and as a solo artist.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s gig.
What time are the doors open?
Gates open at 6pm for general admission, accessible and VIP balcony and Live at Lounge customers.
The event will finish by approximately 10.30pm.
Last entry time is 8pm.
Anyone with a health issue, specific need, frontline shift workers or those who are unavoidably delayed should email [email protected].
If you leave, you will not be able to be readmitted.
Which songs is Gary likely to perform?
Looking at the singer’s setlist for his gig at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, according to setlist.fm, he performed the following songs:
Open Road
Greatest Day
These Days
Let Me Go
Incredible
Sure / Everything Changes / Whatever You Do to Me
A Million Love Songs
Pray
The Flood / Since I Saw You Last / Reach Out
Patience
If There's Not a Song About It
Forever Love / 6th Avenue / Love Ain't Here Anymore / Said It All / The Garden
Shine
Relight My Fire
Back for Good
Rule the World
Never Forget
Are children allowed to come?
Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult, and under 6’s will not be permitted at the event.
Prams are not permitted.
Weather
This is a standing outdoor evening concert so visitors are asked to keep British weather in mind.
The concert organisers recommend all concert goers should dress appropriately and be prepared if the ground is wet from rain in the days before the event.
Umbrellas are not allowed within the venue.
Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.
The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.
The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.
Can I bring a chair?
Chairs, portable furniture or inflatables are not allowed into the venue. This does NOT include wheelchairs.
Can I bring food and drink inside?
No but organisers say there will be a wide array of food and drink stalls inside the venue.
Water bottles are not permitted into the event. There will be free drinking water available at the bars for all customers.
If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.
Are dogs allowed?
Animals are not permitted on site, with the exception of registered assistance dogs.
Bags policy
Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted and rucksacks or backpacks of any size are not permitted.
All bags are subject to a search before entry.
Will vendors take cash or card?
All food concessions, plus Piece Hall operated bars and the merch stall are cashless. The independent bars may accept cash.
Can I buy official merchandise?
Yes, if available, official merchandise will be available to purchase within the venue.
Lost property
Any lost items can be reported to a staff member on the night. After the event, they can be reported by contacting the venue at [email protected].