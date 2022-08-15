Halifax Agricultural Show

Halifax Agricultural Show: 20 fabulous pictures showing crowds enjoying the iconic event on Savile Park

Visitors had a baa-rilliant time as the Halifax Agricultural Show returned for the first time since 2019.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:43 am

The sun shone down on the event which saw crowds of people enjoy a jam-packed schedule in the main ring, see a host of animals and take part in fun activities at Savile Park.

Here are some pictures from this year’s event – can you spot anyone you know?

