One of the most significant British pop acts of the 21st century, the capacity Halifax crowd enjoyed a sun-drenched night in the iconic courtyard setting.

Kicking off the night with Where Did All The Guitars Go – lead single from most recent hit album Power to Play – Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd performed a hit-filled 90-minute set which also included One For The Radio, Star Girl, Shine A Light, Lies and Happiness.

Anthemic number 1 smash hits Obviously and All About You provided the perfect singalong opportunities, and the crowd went wild when frontman Danny jumped onto the stage barrier during The Lost Songs’ Red.

Chatting to the crowd, drummer Harry said: “This is the first time we’ve come to Halifax so it’s great to be here. It’s an insanely beautiful venue.”

Danny added that he had visited Halifax before, particularly Eureka! The National Children’s Museum: “I used to come here on school trips. Eureka!”

The much-loved four-piece ended the night with their first ever number one single Five Colours in her Hair.

Supporting McFly was local Halifax band State of Error.

McFly return to TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall for a second sold-out show on Sunday, August 18.

Before then, rockers Status Quo headline on Tuesday (August 13).

