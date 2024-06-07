Halifax book shop The Book Corner to host signing as part of Independent Bookshop Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Halifax book shop will host an event as part of Independent Bookshop Week.

The Booksellers Association (BA) has revealed the new additions to the line-up for this year’s Independent Bookshop Week, including an event at The Book Corner in The Piece Hall.

The annual event celebrates independent bookshops across the UK and Ireland and this year takes place between June 15 and 22.

The Book Corner at Halifax Piece Hall.

Celebrations take place up and down the country with over 700 independent bookshops confirmed to take part.

Special events with Robin Stevens, Shirley Ballas, Kevin Kwan, Hilary Bradt and more will take place during the week, along with the return of the Brighton Book Festival, a fancy-dress tenth anniversary fan event, exclusive audiobook offers, numerous opportunities to meet authors at their launches, the first ever nationwide Big Book Club, and much more.