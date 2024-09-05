Halifax children's museum Eureka! to close on these days to allow for training and updates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eureka! The National Children's Museum in Halifax will be closed for a few days over the next two weeks to allow for training and updates to be carried out.

The museum is an interactive educational museum for children with a focus on learning through play.

In a message to visitors the museum shared: “Eureka! will be taking a little breather on a few dates this month to carry out staff training and updates

“We'll be closed on Tuesday 10 September, Wednesday 11 September and Tuesday 17 September.

“Thanks for understanding!”

For more information or to book visit book.eureka.org.uk