Halifax children's museum Eureka! to close on these days to allow for training and updates
Eureka! The National Children's Museum in Halifax will be closed for a few days over the next two weeks to allow for training and updates to be carried out.
The museum is an interactive educational museum for children with a focus on learning through play.
In a message to visitors the museum shared: “Eureka! will be taking a little breather on a few dates this month to carry out staff training and updates
“We'll be closed on Tuesday 10 September, Wednesday 11 September and Tuesday 17 September.
“Thanks for understanding!”
