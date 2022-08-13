Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition, which has been postponed from 2021, is set to take place from October 29 to November 2 and will be held at the Kaufman Music Center.

Founded by the New Tang Dynasty (NTD) Television in 2008, it is the largest Chinese media group outside of mainland China. The competition promotes artistic excellence which allows the piano’s 250 year history to flourish and believe this should be passed down to future generations.

Stephen Gott is set to perform in the concert this Autumn and said: “I felt a mixture of emotions; at first I was excited when I received the email as I knew this is a huge opportunity for my music career. When it sank in I also felt apprehensive as I know the pressure I will be under to perform to the highest standard on the world stage.”

Stephen Gott

“I will be holding my own against the best in the world, other Pianists will be travelling from Europe and Asia, however it is a challenge I am more than ready for.”

“This is probably the most prestigious opportunity for my career since having reached the finals of the 2019 The Liszt Society International Piano Competition in London.”

Stephen will be performing works by Bach, Haydn, Chopin and Liszt at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax on Saturday, August 27 at 7.30pm.