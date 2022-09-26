The historic venue has announced its festive programme for 2022 and among the wintry wonderland fun will be the much called-for ice rink.

Made of synthetic Glice, it is set to be the sparkling centrepiece from December 1 to December 31.

The impressive line-up also includes a DJ set from Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, Radio 2 presenter and Garage don DJ Spooney and West End star and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Ben Hart.

The Piece Hall will be transformed into a winter wonderland this Christmas

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be winter makers markets, classical music, comedy shows, brass bands, family shows, craft workshops and festive films.

And the beautiful vintage carousel is returning, along with a huge Christmas tree.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We really want to share the magic this Christmas.

"The festive season is all about family, friends and coming together to make memories, and we’ve worked really hard to make sure our winter programme has something for everyone!”

Martin Kemp will play a DJ set

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Friday, September 30 via The Piece Hall website.

The full programme:

Winter Makers Market – November 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 November, 10am to 6pm.

Ice rink – December 1 to 31. Tickets are £14 for adults and £9.50 for children.

Martin Kemp Back to the 80s - December 1, 8pm.

EEVAH - December 2, 8pm.

Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show - December 3, 12.30pm and 3pm.

Black Cat Cabaret Festive Soiree – December 3, 8pm.

Graeme Park Long Live House - December 4, 8pm.

Comedy with Lea Roberts and Friends - December 7, 8pm.

The Comedy Store - December 8, 7.30pm.

Loafers presents Michael Head and the Red Elastic Band – December 9, 8pm.

Jump, Jive & Wail - December 10, 2.30pm.

Massaoke - December 10, 8pm.

Hammonds Band – December 11, 4pm.

David Robertshaw - December 11, 7.30pm.

Barbara Nice - December 12, 7.30pm.

Ben Hart - December 13.

Justin Moorhouse Stretch & Think – December 14, 7.30pm.

The Landlubbers - December 15, 8pm.

Loafers presents Apollo Junction - December 16, 8pm.

White Christmas – December 17, 10am.

Silent Disco Family Edition - December 17, 2.30pm.

Guilty Pleasures - December 17, 8pm.

The Polar Express – December 18, 10am.

Elland Silver Band - December 18, 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

The King Cush Band - December 18, 8pm.

Frozen Sing-along – December 19, 10.30am.

DJ Spoony - December 19, 8pm.

The Muppets Christmas Carol – December 20, 10.30am.

Craig Charles - December 20, 8pm.

Elf – December 21, 10.30am.

Halifax Choral Society with the Black Dyke Band - December 21, 7pm.

Arthur Christmas –December 22, 10.30am.

Musical Bingo -December 22, 8pm.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas – December 23, 10.30am.

To Die For Winter Disco – December 23, 8pm.

It’s A Wonderful Life – December 24, 10am.

Halifax Minster Choir – December 24, 12.30pm.

Mark Waker & The Collective Singers – December 24, 3.30pm.

Abba Revival - December 28, 5.30pm and 8pm.

Loafers and Soul Brew presents Northern Soul Christmas Party – December 29, 8pm.

Ellie Sax - December 30, 8pm.

Mini Family Rave with BoomChikkaBoom - December 31, 12pm and 2.30pm.

Dale Castell’s Our House NYE - December 31, 8pm.