Halifax gigs: Three more acts added to line up for Live at The Piece Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Australian rock trio Germein, singer-songwriter STORRY and Yorkshire indie heroes VIVAS have all been added to the line-up for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

Sheffield’s VIVAS join rock legend Bryan Adams and electro-pop singer-songwriter Cassyette at The Piece Hall on Sunday, June 23.

Germein and STORRY will be Tom Jones’s very special guests when the music icon makes his eagerly awaited return to The Piece Hall’s open-air courtyard on Friday, July 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Final tickets for all shows are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk

Germein

VIVAS bring plenty of classic indie rock energy and attitude to their stage shows while power-packed songs It's Alright, Out To Get Me and Vinyl Girl have only helped their fanbase grow and grow.

They have recently sold out hometown shows at Sheffield's legendary Leadmill, embarked on two independent UK Tours as well as supported the likes of Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Lottery Winners, Little Man Tate and Apollo Junction.

Indie-pop trio Germein, made up of sisters, Georgia, Ella and Clara hail from South Australia and began turning heads following the release of debut album Because You Breathe in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VIVAS. Picture: Model D Photography / Gareth Bur

Taking the lead from strong female artists like HAIM and CHVRCHES, and inspired by the vocal harmonies of iconic bads such as Queen and Fleetwood Mac, they have been described as nothing short of mesmerising.

They have an impressive list of accolades under their belt, including opening for pop icons Little Mix, Ronan Keating, Phil Collins and Jess Glynne.

Opening the night on July 12 is STORRY who has carved her path in the music scene with emotionally charged ballads steeped in social commentary and uplifting melodies.

With two JUNO award nominations for her debut album CH III: The Come Up, and international collaborations under her belt, STORRY’s new single Fairytales continues an upward trajectory that will soon lead to her forthcoming sophomore album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STORRY