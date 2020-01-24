Halifax Minster set to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Halifax Minster will be playing an important role in marking this year’s national Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD), which takes place on Monday, January 27 and has as its theme ‘Stand Together.’

This year the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Edmund Anderson DL, and the Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Dot Foster will lead the special commemorative service which begins at 6pm.

The Minster choir will sing, and there will also be a presentation by the Anne Frank Trust, following the Minster’s recent oignant exhibition.

There will be music from Stephen Shulman and Friends, Colonel Nick Burwell from the Duke of Wellington Association will remember those lost in Bosnia, and Rudi Leavor from the Bradford Synagogue will be guest preacher.

Vicar of Halifax Minster, Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Holocaust Memorial Day this year marks 75 years since the liberation of the concentration camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

It also marks the 25th anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia.

“On this day in particular we remember the millions of people who were stripped of their humanity and murdered during the Holocaust and Nazi Persecution.

Each person was unique, with their own interests, friends and family. It is these people who occupy our thoughts and prayers.

“Genocidal regimes throughout history have deliberately fractured societies by marginalising certain groups. The theme this year is ‘Standing Together’ and now more than ever we need to do exactly that – we need to stand together with others in our communities in order to stop division and the spread of hatred in our society.”

Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, on Sunday, January 26, Rabbi Douglas Chairing from the Bradford Synagogue is preaching at the morning service (10am).

Everyone is welcome to both events.

