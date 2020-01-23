Sarah Lancashire confirms appearance at Last Tango in Halifax screening

Sarah Lancashire has confirmed that she will be joining fellow star of Last Tango in Halifax Nicola Walker and writer Sally Wainwright at the series five screening of the show next month.

The Yorkshire premiere will take place at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax and will feature a screening of episode one and a Q&A with the three stars.

Filming for the latest series took place in and around Calderdale in Autumn 2019 and is expected to hit our screens on BBC One soon.

The BAFTA award winning drama will continue the story of former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan (Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid), who rekindle their romance after being reunited later in life.

Tickets will be allocated via random draw with 60% of the tickets going to Halifax postcodes, 30% of tickets going to West Yorkshire postcodes and 10% going to the rest of the UK.

Picture: Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Registration will close at 9am on Monday, January 27.

People can apply for a maximum of two tickets.

For more information visit www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours.

