Halifax RSPCA to hold a Furry Friends Open Day on May Bank Holiday
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family fun day will take place on Monday, May 6 at the RSPCA Animal Centre on Wade Street, Halifax.
The self-funded RSPCA Centre hopes the open day will raise vital funds to support their rehabilitation and rehoming work, whilst giving the opportunity to find homes for the many unwanted and abandoned animals in their care.
The Wade Street RSPCA Centre will be open from 12pm to 3pm with stalls, games, refreshments, interactive learning with their staff, plus lots of animals to meet.
Anyone wishing to bring donations for the animals on the day, the Centre would be very grateful for kitten/cat food and dog toys.
Visitors can also bring any unwanted clothing, teddies or home items for their RSPCA Charity Shops and fundraising events. There will be a drive up and drop off point at the back gate of the Centre.
For more information visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.