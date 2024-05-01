Halifax RSPCA to hold a Furry Friends Open Day on May Bank Holiday

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford Branch is holding a Furry Friends Open Day on May Bank Holiday.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st May 2024, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The family fun day will take place on Monday, May 6 at the RSPCA Animal Centre on Wade Street, Halifax.

Read More
Read more: New link bridge now open on major road into Halifax as work on the A6...

The self-funded RSPCA Centre hopes the open day will raise vital funds to support their rehabilitation and rehoming work, whilst giving the opportunity to find homes for the many unwanted and abandoned animals in their care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pablo, Paddy and Mr Shy GuyPablo, Paddy and Mr Shy Guy
Pablo, Paddy and Mr Shy Guy

The Wade Street RSPCA Centre will be open from 12pm to 3pm with stalls, games, refreshments, interactive learning with their staff, plus lots of animals to meet.

Anyone wishing to bring donations for the animals on the day, the Centre would be very grateful for kitten/cat food and dog toys.

Visitors can also bring any unwanted clothing, teddies or home items for their RSPCA Charity Shops and fundraising events. There will be a drive up and drop off point at the back gate of the Centre.

For more information visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk

Related topics:HuddersfieldHalifax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.