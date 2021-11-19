Halifax RSPCA to hold Christmas Fair to get into festive spirit

Fay Gibbons, Digital Fundraiser, said: “This year we’ll be holding our Christmas Fair at The Maurice Jagger Centre - next door to our Animal Centre in Halifax. We’ll be getting festive with seasonal games, stalls and gifts for all the family.

"We’ll even have a special appearance from Santa Bob Mawbey, who will be giving presents to all the good boys and girls who come to see him…. including good doggies too!’’

The RSPCA branch hope to raise vital funds to help them through Christmas and in to 2022. They are also looking forward to welcoming the community again, having cancelled last years event due to Covid restrictions.

The Christmas Fair will also see the launch of their Christmas Wish Appeal, asking supporters to help ‘grant a wish’ to the animals in their care. All animals in rescue wish for a happy life full of love and the local RSPCA branch would like you to help them grant this. ‘Wishes’ can be purchased for £1, £2 or £5 from the Animal Centre in Halifax or any RSPCA Charity shop in Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford.