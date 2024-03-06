Halifax Vue to mark International Women's Day by screening four inspiring films

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Follow the 1971 Women’s World Cup in Copa ‘71, which tells the story of football teams from all over the world gathering in Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium to compete in front of more than 100,000 spectators.

It was the last women’s World Cup until the official FIFA event 20 years later. Dismissed by the male-dominated football associations around the world, the event was written out of history — until now.

Broad Street Plaza.

Taking audiences back to 1889, Cabrini tells the story of an Italian immigrant who arrives in New York City and is greeted by disease, crime, and impoverished children.

Follow Frances Cabrini as she sets off on a daring mission to convince the hostile mayor to secure housing and healthcare for society's most vulnerable. With broken English and poor health, she uses her entrepreneurial mind to help improve the city and quality of life for its inhabitants.

Also screening on International Women’s Day is Vindication Swim. Set in the 1920s, it tells the story of Mercedes Gleitze, who became the first British woman to swim the English Channel.

The film portrays Gleitze’s upstream struggle in overcoming both the cold waters of the English Channel and the oppressive society of Britain at the time. However, after a rival comes forward claiming to have accomplished the same feat, Mercedes is forced to retain the record - and her legacy.

Another inspiring true story screening this Friday, Origin is based on the New York Time’s best-seller Caste.

It chronicles the tragedy and triumph of Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson as she investigates a global phenomenon of epic proportions. Isabel experiences unfathomable personal loss and love as she crosses continents and cultures to craft one of the defining American books of our time.

Toby Bradon, General Manager for Vue UK & Ireland, said: “Vue prides itself on showcasing a diverse range of content on the big screen.