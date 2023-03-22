Halifax's Eureka family fun fair set to return this weekend with one of the UK’s largest rides

The fair will take place in the main car park of Eureka! The National Children's Museum.

Opening from Friday, March 24 until Sunday, March 26, the event will feature rides and attractions for everyone.

Youngsters can enjoy a train ride or a slide down an inflatable and the more adventurous families can go on the Tagada, Waltzers, Dodgems, Sizzler Twist, Crazy Hopper, or the Devil Rock.

A number of family fun fair rides are heading into town this week, when Halifax’s Eureka family fun fair returns.

The fair will also see one of the UK’s largest rides on offer, the 40m Sky Flyer, a giant swing ride, which sees its riders rising skywards in suspended seats.

Organiser Stewart Robinson said: “Thanks to the assistance of the people at Eureka! the fair which is always a popular event is back.

"The rides and attractions we are bringing have once again all been hand picked to appeal to all the family and where better to bring such equipment than to the heart of children’s entertainment right here in Halifax.

"This year everyone entering the security-controlled alcohol-free site will receive free vouchers for £1 admission.

"We would like to encourage people to come down to the fair and see what we have to offer in the range of rides and attractions, and also visit the fabulous museum and I am sure that they will not be disappointed.”

