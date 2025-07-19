Halifax's iconic Shibden Hall is the latest inspiration for Yorkshire artist Gavin Macaulay

Halifax’s iconic Shibden Hall has inspired many people over the years.

It’s architecture and varied history is what caught the eye of local artist Gavin Macaulay and inspired him to produce his latest masterpiece.

After painting the Piece Hall earlier this year he was keen to paint another iconic Yorkshire building.

Gavin Macaulay outside Shibden Hall

On retiring from his job as a refuse collector in Calderdale, he started painting fulltime, his preferred subjects, landscapes and portraits.

Gavin loves to set himself challenging projects and on finishing this latest painting he’s very much looking forward to the next challenge.

Gavin said: “Every new painting has its individual challenges, it’s all a learning process.”

The Shibden Hall piece is now on display in the Harrison Lord gallery in Brighouse alongside other works by Gavin.

It's available to buy using the Own Art Scheme, spreading the cost over 10 months interest free.

For more information contact 01484 722462 or visit www.harrisonlord.co.uk