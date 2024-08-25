History in Halifax: 10 blue plaques honouring notable people and places in and around Halifax

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
From confectioner John Mackintosh to diarist Anne Lister, there are a number of blue plaques located in Halifax and across Calderdale.

The historical markers are a permanent sign installed in a public place to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site.

A blue plaque was recently unveiled for Laura Annie Willson, a pioneering engineer and suffragette. Click here to read the story.

Here are ten blue plaques commemorating important people, places or organisations that have been unveiled by Halifax Civic Trust over the years.

The blue plaque marking the birthplace of Halifax Town AFC was installed back in 2012 at the site of the former Saddle Hotel in Market Street, latterly occupied by JJB Sports and then Heron Foods.

1. Halifax Town AFC

The blue plaque marking the birthplace of Halifax Town AFC was installed back in 2012 at the site of the former Saddle Hotel in Market Street, latterly occupied by JJB Sports and then Heron Foods. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte has her own blue plaque in Calderdale which is located on Law Hill House, Southowram, where she lived when she taught at Elizabeth Patchetts school for girls.

2. Emily Bronte

Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte has her own blue plaque in Calderdale which is located on Law Hill House, Southowram, where she lived when she taught at Elizabeth Patchetts school for girls. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Halifax textile manufacturer of the 19th century, MP for Halifax and a founder of the Yorkshire (Penny) Bank, Col Edward Akroyd, has a blue plaque at his former home, Bank Field, now Bankfield Museum.

3. Col Edward Ackroyd

Halifax textile manufacturer of the 19th century, MP for Halifax and a founder of the Yorkshire (Penny) Bank, Col Edward Akroyd, has a blue plaque at his former home, Bank Field, now Bankfield Museum. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Halifax diarist Anne Lister's honour was unveiled on April 3, 2019. The plaque is located at her ancestral home of Shibden Hall, Halifax.

4. Anne Lister

Halifax diarist Anne Lister's honour was unveiled on April 3, 2019. The plaque is located at her ancestral home of Shibden Hall, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton

