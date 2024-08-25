History in Halifax: 10 blue plaques honouring notable people and places in and around Halifax

The historical markers are a permanent sign installed in a public place to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site.
A blue plaque was recently unveiled for Laura Annie Willson, a pioneering engineer and suffragette. Click here to read the story.
Here are ten blue plaques commemorating important people, places or organisations that have been unveiled by Halifax Civic Trust over the years.
1. Halifax Town AFC
The blue plaque marking the birthplace of Halifax Town AFC was installed back in 2012 at the site of the former Saddle Hotel in Market Street, latterly occupied by JJB Sports and then Heron Foods. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Emily Bronte
Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte has her own blue plaque in Calderdale which is located on Law Hill House, Southowram, where she lived when she taught at Elizabeth Patchetts school for girls. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Col Edward Ackroyd
Halifax textile manufacturer of the 19th century, MP for Halifax and a founder of the Yorkshire (Penny) Bank, Col Edward Akroyd, has a blue plaque at his former home, Bank Field, now Bankfield Museum. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Anne Lister
Halifax diarist Anne Lister's honour was unveiled on April 3, 2019. The plaque is located at her ancestral home of Shibden Hall, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton