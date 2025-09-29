Halloween activities in West Yorkshire: Pumpkin trail in Calderdale town cancelled after 'difficult decision' but organisers announce a different Halloween event instead

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
A popular Halloween activity which brings visitors flocking to a Calderdale town has been cancelled.

Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail – which has been held for the last seven years – will not return in 2025.

    Organisers Hebden Royd Town Council say the “difficult but democratic decision” was made by its projects and events committee as part of a review of its events programme.

    Councillor Jane Hoyle, chair of the projects events committee, said: “The Pumpkin Trail has been a much-loved part of Hebden Royd’s calendar and we know it has been enjoyed by the community. We’re incredibly proud to have ended on a high.

    Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail will not returnplaceholder image
    “This wasn’t an easy decision but we hope people understand our need to take stock and focus on the long-term sustainability of our events.

    "We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who’s been involved over the years and now feels like the right time to explore new ways to make a lasting impact in the community.”

    But there will be a different event held in Hebden Bridge this Halloween.

    Hebden Royd Business Forum has announced it is organising the Hebden Halloween Window Trail.

    It has posted: “Get ready to explore the streets of Hebden, discover spooky surprises in shop windows and enjoy a free, family-friendly trail filled with creativity and magic.

    "As the nights draw in, our brilliant independent businesses will be at the heart of a brand-new festive campaign — showcasing one-of-a-kind gifts, cosy treats and community cheer all season long.”

    Any Hebden Bridge businesses who would like to take part can email [email protected].

