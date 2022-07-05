Happy Valley Pride announces line-up for 2022 - including Big Day Out, exhibitions and more

Calderdale's week-long queer arts festival, Happy Valley Pride, has announced the 2022 line-up. Taking place from Monday 25 to Sunday 31 July, the festival includes cabaret, comedy, movies, music and more.

Happy Valley Pride celebrates LGBTQ+ life in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, and surrounding areas. It is the first full week-long festival since 2019.

Throughout the week there will be an eclectic range of performers and a huge variety of events including ‘The Big Day Out’ free family fun day on Saturday 30 July.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Happy Valley Pride announces line-up for 2022

The organisers promise ‘something for everyone’. The full programme is now available online at www.happyvalleypride.co.uk.

Some of the Happy Valley Pride 2022 highlights:

The Big Day Out, a free day of fun and celebration for all the family with singers, speakers, DJ’s and the ‘Pink Pooch Dog Parade’. Performers include Family Vogue Ball and The Kate Bush Experience. (Saturday 30 July, 11am to 7pm at Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge).

Mrs Barbara Nice and ‘Human Jukebox’ Kirsty Newton kick things off with a free night of comedy and music. (Monday 25 July from 7pm at the Old Gate, Hebden Bridge).

Jackie Kay will present new work including her poem ‘A Life in Protest’. The event will also include a Q&A and book signing. (Wednesday 27 July from 7pm at Hope Baptist Church, Hebden Bridge).

Award-winning performance company The Cocoa Butter Club, who showcase and celebrate performers of colour, bring a special show to Happy Valley Pride. (Thursday 28 July from 8.30pm at the Trades Club, Hebden Bridge).

Award-winning musical satirists Bourgeois & Maurice perform their subversive and innovative musical act. (Friday 29 July from 8.30pm at the Trades Club, Hebden Bridge).

London’s iconic club night Duckie makes a rare trip up north. (Saturday 30 July, from 9pm at The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge).

Additionally there will be a talk and guided walk with Happy Valley Pride patron Peter Tatchell, afternoon tea dance, open mic night, art exhibition, film night and more.

Happy Valley Pride artistic director, Tim Whitehead said: "We’re back! This year we want to throw a party, the theme is fun, fun, fun and everyone is invited! We’re bringing back some familiar faces and welcoming lots of new friends. There really is something for everyone and we can’t wait for you to join us!”