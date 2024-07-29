The event was part of Happy Valley Pride which celebrates LGBTQIA+ life in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd and surrounding areas.

The Big Day Out took place on Calder Holmes Park and was headlined by Drag Race UK winner Ginger Johnson and co-star Kate Butch.

There was also singers, speakers, DJ's, a craft stall from Handmade Productions, face painters, activities for kids and the legendary Pink Pooch dog parade.

The Big Day Out was just one of the events taking place as part of Happy Valley Pride.

The event, which ran during the last full week of July, featured a number of events taking place across the Upper Calder Valley including Cabarets, talks, bingo and more.

Happy Valley Pride at Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge.

Matthew Huggitt and Jordan Appleyard, with Maxwell the dog

From the left, Cara Bedell, Isaac Bedell, five, and Annabelle Bedell, with Splash and Barnie the dogs