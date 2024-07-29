Happy Valley Pride: Crowds soaked in the atmosphere during The Big Day Out in Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Crowds gathered in Hebden Bridge to soak in the sunshine and enjoy the entertainment at Happy Valley Pride’s Big Day Out.

The event was part of Happy Valley Pride which celebrates LGBTQIA+ life in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd and surrounding areas.

The Big Day Out took place on Calder Holmes Park and was headlined by Drag Race UK winner Ginger Johnson and co-star Kate Butch.

There was also singers, speakers, DJ's, a craft stall from Handmade Productions, face painters, activities for kids and the legendary Pink Pooch dog parade.

The Big Day Out was just one of the events taking place as part of Happy Valley Pride.

The event, which ran during the last full week of July, featured a number of events taking place across the Upper Calder Valley including Cabarets, talks, bingo and more.

Happy Valley Pride at Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge.

1. Happy Valley Pride

Happy Valley Pride at Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge.Photo: Jim Fitton

Matthew Huggitt and Jordan Appleyard, with Maxwell the dog

2. Happy Valley Pride

Matthew Huggitt and Jordan Appleyard, with Maxwell the dogPhoto: Jim Fitton

From the left, Cara Bedell, Isaac Bedell, five, and Annabelle Bedell, with Splash and Barnie the dogs

3. Happy Valley Pride

From the left, Cara Bedell, Isaac Bedell, five, and Annabelle Bedell, with Splash and Barnie the dogsPhoto: Jim Fitton

From the left, Nic Tetlaw, Dylenne Tetlaw, 11, Annette Ward, Emma Tetlaw and Mandy Whelan

4. Happy Valley Pride

From the left, Nic Tetlaw, Dylenne Tetlaw, 11, Annette Ward, Emma Tetlaw and Mandy WhelanPhoto: Jim Fitton

