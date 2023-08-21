News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Pride 2023Calderdale Pride 2023
Calderdale Pride 2023

Heather Small, Nikki French and Angie Brown: More than 50 photos from an amazing day at Calderdale Pride at Halifax's Piece Hall

Halifax’s Piece Hall became one big rainbow of colour, music and love for this year’s Calderdale Pride.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:40 BST

Thousands flocked to the historic venue on Saturday for a celebration of and show of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

They were treated to a feast of entertainment on The Piece Hall stage, hosted by drag superstar Dame Shirley Bazzey.

Acts included M People’s Heather Small, Angie Brown, Nicki French, Channy, The Queens of Halifax, Callum Butterworth and The Orange Box Choir.

And, after many requests, the statue of lesbian and Halifax icon Anne Lister – which had been removed for the summer to make way for the Live at The Piece Hall concerts - was reinstated especially for the day.

The Piece Hall’s gigs continue tomorrow (Tuesday) with a show by boygenius who will also be performing on Wednesday night.

Orbital and Groove Armada will be there on Friday night, followed by The Charlatans and Johnny Marr on Saturday night.

All Piece Hall businesses are open as usual apart from on concert days when they shut at 4.30pm.

