Hebden Bridge Antiques organises ‘Bargain Hunt’ style charity challenge

Five teams of volunteers have come together to take part in the challenge which saw them hunt down collectables to be sold at auction for a profit.

The fundraising challenge was organised by Peter Robbins of Terrier Antiques, whose daughter was supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust when she underwent treatment at St James Hospital in Leeds.

Auctioneer and Antiques Road Trip star Angus Ashworth said: “Each team was given £200 to spend on three items, and we’re really impressed with what they’ve found.

"There are some nice hallmarked silver items including an Arts & Crafts trinket box, along with some more unusual items – there’s a vintage dentist’s cabinet containing various drill bits!”