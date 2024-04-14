Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival returns next month - here are the events taking place this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival returns on May 2 to 5 and will take place at venues across the Upper Calder Valley, including five evening shows at the Todmorden Hippodrome Theatre.

Lady Wildflower, who produces the festival, said: “I am so excited to bring back the Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival in 2024 to celebrate our 11th anniversary.

Titsalina Bumsquash

"We are the longest running Burlesque festival in the UK and I’m so proud that we’re still going and are bigger and better than ever after 11 years.

"HBBF has received so much support over the years for which I am extremely grateful - from nearby residents to those coming from around the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe, attendees have always brought a real buzz to Calderdale when the Festival is on, with local accommodation and businesses reporting an uplift over the weekend.

"It’s great that the Festival can contribute so much to the local community again. Described as ‘the Jewel of the Burlesque Calendar’ by 21st Century Burlesque, and with performers and artists coming from all over the world, this year’s HBBF is a festival not to be missed!”

HBBF opens on Thursday, May 2 with the Legend in the Making newcomers competition – the most prestigious Burlesque competition in the country. Ten upcoming artists from all over the UK will compete for the title in front of a panel of industry professionals and an audience vote.

Seedy Frills. Picture: Neil Kendall

This year’s competition will be hosted by Burlesque comedienne, Titsalina Bumsquash, who won the title herself at the inaugural HBBF in 2013.

On Friday, May 3, there are two shows running back to back.

First up is the Laugh Your Knickers Off comedy cabaret. Hosted by award-winning comedic Drag Queen, Dolly Trolley, and starring a cast of Burlesque and Drag artists who are guaranteed to provide giggles aplenty.

Next up on the Friday evening is The Late Night Quickie - a short but sweet foray into the edgier side of cabaret.

Mark Anthony. Picture: Angus Stewart

On Saturday, May 4, the Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival Gala takes place as the highlight of the weekend.

Starring the crème de la crème of burlesque, cabaret, comedy and circus entertainment, the Gala will be headlined by international Burlesque royalty, Miss Burlesque Australia 2019/2020, BETTIE BOMBSHELL, who will be flying to the UK from Australia to perform exclusively at HBBF.

The festival goes out with a bang on Sunday, May 5 with the most anticipated event of the weekend – Live and Stripping.

There will be aerial circus performances from Manchester’s Ashley Meadows and the UK’s no.1 Neo-Burlesque artist, Cleopantha, will be travelling up from London for this very special and unique show before she heads out to Las Vegas a few weeks later to represent the UK competing at the prestigious Burlesque Hall of Fame.

During the day on the Saturday and Sunday, HBBF promises to keep attendees busy with a programme of fun and informative workshops and master-classes from travelling artists – taking place at the Todfellows Space on Oxford Street, Todmorden.

This year, for the first time, there will also be two exclusive lectures from Cleopantha and Drag King, Mark Anthony, taking place at Todmorden College.

There will also be a Pop-up Vintage Hair and Beauty Parlour taking place on the Saturday afternoon ready for attendees to get glammed up and feeling fabulous for the Saturday night Gala.

The Burlesque Bazaar, a full day market event with a variety of stalls, traders and tea and cake, will take place at Todmorden College. The Bazaar runs from 11.30am to 5pm and is free to enter.

There will also be Dolly Trolley’s Drag Bingo at The Golden Lion, Todmorden on Sunday, May 5 at 2.30pm.