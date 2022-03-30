Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend set to return this Summer

This year’s event will take place over the weekend of August 6 and 7 at Calder Holmes Park in the centre of Hebden Bridge.

Stuart Bradshaw this years’ organiser of HBVW said: “As usual there will be lots of stunning classic and vintage vehicles spanning over 100 years of motoring plus family entertainment, live music and refreshments, with mostly different vehicles to see each day, more classic on the Saturday and vintage on the Sunday.

“Apart from the last two years due to the pandemic, the Vintage Weekend car rally has been held every year since 1982; the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge has run the event since 2006 and it is the clubs main fund raiser; attracting thousands of visitors who come to admire the vehicles on show and to visit the town of Hebden Bridge, many who have never been to the town before”.

“A section of Calder Holmes Park will be set aside for food outlets, a kids play area with traditional fairground activities and a picnic area to relax in.

"Stalls encircling the vehicle exhibits will include auto-jumble, clothing, handcrafts, jewellery and for the first time this year, stalls selling Steampunk related paraphernalia in conjunction with the Steampunk Weekend also being held in Hebden Bridge on the same weekend.”

“There will be live music this year on both days with a special appearance of local young acoustic musicians in association with Music4MS, a Multiple Sclerosis charity based in Halifax who will be playing from 11.30am on Saturday 6th August, closely followed by a new young band fresh out of Manchester playing their own indie rock - The Matchbox.

"On the Sunday there will be more traditional entertainment, details to be announced nearer to the event.”

Stuart concluded, “You can find out more information about what to expect at the event by visiting our website www.hebdenbridge-vintageweekend.org.uk which also has online booking forms for anyone wanting to participate with their own vehicle.

"We really hope that after the enforced break, this year we’ll bounce back with a bigger and better event that provides a lot of enjoyment for visitors and entrants alike.”

The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge have been supporting local, national and international charities and those in need for nearly seventy years and since 2007 grants of nearly £470,000 have been awarded.