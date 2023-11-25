Hebden Makes Christmas: Art, craft and open-art-studios to take place next week
Calderdale artist and Hebden Bridge Open Studios organiser Dorothy Ann Simister said: "For the second year, artists and makers from the Hebden Bridge area will gather to put on the best Christmas event in Yorkshire.
"We hope to re-establish that old-style gift-giving spirit of Christmas, where people can find gifts that aren't just for the Christmas season, not even just for the year ahead - but gifts that will be treasured, appreciated, talked about and used for a lifetime.
"These are not things you can find on the high street.”
Roo Waterhouse, who is a shelf portrait artist, added: "Hebden Makes Christmas gives people a wonderful and rare chance to meet the maker, creating a truly memorable Christmas gift buying experience.”
Organiser John Noble Milner said: "'Hebden Makes Christmas' will be like the Christmas Markets of old - a chance to gather together in the village, drink mulled wine, celebrate the festive season and to find one-off handcrafted gifts.
"The added bonus of Hebden Makes Christmas is you get to meet the maker - an experience that just isn't possible to gain on the high street.
"Our local artists are renowned for the quality of their work and we're lucky to have such a wide variety of talent offering pieces ranging from jewellery, sculpture, glassware, ceramics and carpentry to landscape watercolours, oil paintings, illustrations and photography," John said.
Entry to all events is free.