Hebden Makes Christmas: Art, craft and open-art-studios to take place next week

Hebden Bridge will get into the Christmas spirit on December 2 and 3 as more than 100 local artists stage "Hebden Makes Christmas" - an art, craft and open-art-studios spectacle and festive gift shopping experience.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
Calderdale artist and Hebden Bridge Open Studios organiser Dorothy Ann Simister said: "For the second year, artists and makers from the Hebden Bridge area will gather to put on the best Christmas event in Yorkshire.

"We hope to re-establish that old-style gift-giving spirit of Christmas, where people can find gifts that aren't just for the Christmas season, not even just for the year ahead - but gifts that will be treasured, appreciated, talked about and used for a lifetime.

Last year's Hebden Makes Christmas art, craft and open studios eventLast year's Hebden Makes Christmas art, craft and open studios event
    "These are not things you can find on the high street.”

    Roo Waterhouse, who is a shelf portrait artist, added: "Hebden Makes Christmas gives people a wonderful and rare chance to meet the maker, creating a truly memorable Christmas gift buying experience.”

    Organiser John Noble Milner said: "'Hebden Makes Christmas' will be like the Christmas Markets of old - a chance to gather together in the village, drink mulled wine, celebrate the festive season and to find one-off handcrafted gifts.

    "The added bonus of Hebden Makes Christmas is you get to meet the maker - an experience that just isn't possible to gain on the high street.

    "Our local artists are renowned for the quality of their work and we're lucky to have such a wide variety of talent offering pieces ranging from jewellery, sculpture, glassware, ceramics and carpentry to landscape watercolours, oil paintings, illustrations and photography," John said.

    Entry to all events is free.

