Hebden Makes Christmas: Art, craft and open-art-studios to take place next week

Hebden Bridge will get into the Christmas spirit on December 2 and 3 as more than 100 local artists stage "Hebden Makes Christmas" - an art, craft and open-art-studios spectacle and festive gift shopping experience.

Calderdale artist and Hebden Bridge Open Studios organiser Dorothy Ann Simister said: "For the second year, artists and makers from the Hebden Bridge area will gather to put on the best Christmas event in Yorkshire.

"We hope to re-establish that old-style gift-giving spirit of Christmas, where people can find gifts that aren't just for the Christmas season, not even just for the year ahead - but gifts that will be treasured, appreciated, talked about and used for a lifetime.

Last year's Hebden Makes Christmas art, craft and open studios event

"These are not things you can find on the high street.”

Roo Waterhouse, who is a shelf portrait artist, added: "Hebden Makes Christmas gives people a wonderful and rare chance to meet the maker, creating a truly memorable Christmas gift buying experience.”

Organiser John Noble Milner said: "'Hebden Makes Christmas' will be like the Christmas Markets of old - a chance to gather together in the village, drink mulled wine, celebrate the festive season and to find one-off handcrafted gifts.

"The added bonus of Hebden Makes Christmas is you get to meet the maker - an experience that just isn't possible to gain on the high street.

"Our local artists are renowned for the quality of their work and we're lucky to have such a wide variety of talent offering pieces ranging from jewellery, sculpture, glassware, ceramics and carpentry to landscape watercolours, oil paintings, illustrations and photography," John said.