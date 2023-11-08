TV and radio science presenter Greg Foot has teamed up with GraviTrax to get kids excited by science with a gravity-defying marble run structure at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax this month.

Award-winning scientist, Greg is encouraging budding builders and scientists to come along to Eureka! on Saturday, November 18 to try their hand at racing a marble down one of the tallest marble tracks, built using the GraviTrax construction system from toy company Ravensburger.

At three metres high, the structure uses the power of magnetism, gravity and kinetic energy to take marbles on a route from sky to ground and for one day only, kids can test it out for themselves.

There will also be a chance for children to design and build their own marble run tracks, as well as meet Greg who will be on hand for pictures and to share some of the science behind the track.

Free to get involved with a Eureka! day pass, the event will take place on Saturday, November 18 from 10am to 4.30pm and Greg Foot will be taking part in special meet and greets at 11am and 1pm.