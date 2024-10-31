Here's how you could win tickets to The Night Sky Show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
The Night Sky Show is coming back to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax – and here’s how you can win tickets.

Astronomer and author Adrian West, also known as VirtualAstro on social media, presents a visual and thought-provoking experience for everyone that looks up and wonders.

    Using stunning visual effects, The Night Sky Show will take you on an epic journey across the cosmos.

    The show will help the audience understand and enjoy the heavens above and beyond, without any heavy-going science or explanations.

    The Night Sky Showplaceholder image
    The Night Sky Show

    For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

    The Halifax Courier has teamed up with the theatre to giveaway a pair of tickets to the 7.30pm performance on Saturday, November 16.

    To enter, answer the following question – What name does Adrian West go by on social media?

    Email your answer, along with your name, email address and telephone number, to [email protected] by 12pm on November 5.

    All normal National World competition rules apply.

