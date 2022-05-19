Here's some of the events taking place to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee across Calderdale

The monarch is the first in Britain to achieve the milestone and the historic occasion is being marked with a special extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

All across Calderdale, people are organising street parties, picnics and other get-togethers. Below are some of the events planned.

Saturday, May 28:

Platinum Jubilee Window Walk around Mount Tabor and Wainstalls. Residents will be decorating their windows and gardens using jubilee colours. Runs until Sunday, June 12.

10am – 5pm (runs until Sunday, June 5): Jubilee party workshops at Eureka! Children's Museum. Make a party hat or a musical shaker before joining the jubilee parade around the museum.

Monday, May 30:

10.30am until noon: Jubilee crafts including building a model of Buckingham Palace at King Cross Library. For children aged eight and over. Tickets can be booked via ticketsource.co.uk/discover

10am - 5pm (runs until Wednesday, June 1): Garden parties at Eureka! Children's Museum with comedy shows hosted by John Bull at noon, 1.30pm and 3pm.

Thursday, June 2:

10am - 9.45pm: Civic celebration at The Piece Hall. 10am - Trooping the Colour on the big screen, 11am - family arts activities, 2pm - Halifax Town Crier, 8pm - Procession led by Elland Silver Band through town to The Piece Hall, 8.30pm - Yorkshire Volunteers Corps of Drums, 8.40pm - Speeches from local dignitaries, 9.15pm - Lizzie Jones MBE sings The National Anthem, 9.35pm - Piper plays 'Diu Regnare', 9.40pm - Bugle call 'Majesty', 9.45pm - Beacon Lighting and Calderdale Choir performance.

10am - 5pm (and also Friday and Saturday): David Gibb’s Family Jukebox at Eureka! Children's Museum. Performances at 12pm, 1.30pm and 3pm.

1pm - 4pm: Jubilee Street party at The Space Filed Lane, Burnsall Road in Rastrick. Free event with games, food and entertainment. Tickets are free but must be booked from The Space at www.thespaceatfieldlane.org.uk.

Friday, June 3:

10am - 3pm (runs until Monday, June 6): Flower Festival of Hope at Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge

10.30am -noon and 7pm onwards: Jubilee celebrations at Wadsworth Community Centre. Free outdoor art workshop at the community centre from 10.30am until noon. Live music and dancing from 7pm. £5 entry. Folk Band Jiggerie Folkerie followed by a Ceilidh with Peaceworks. Bar and pie and peas supper from 7.30pm Tickets must be booked.

11am - 4pm: Focus4Hope Queen’s Jubilee Party at Woodhouse Park, Brighouse. Picnic, scarecrows and best cake contest.

11am: Ripponden Jubilee Food and Drink Festival by St Bartholomew's Church in Ripponden. Over 30 stalls and entertainment

11am until late (and also same times on Saturday) - Greetland All Rounders ARLFC Platinum Jubilee Weekender at Spring Rock Ground, Rochdale Road, Greetland. Family-friendly festival with music and food and a 50s fancy dress contest on the Saturday.

11am - 3pm: Emergency services celebration at The Piece Hall. Teams from the police, the fire service, ambulance service, Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team, Smartmove and Calderdale LRF will all be in attendance, with many bringing their emergency vehicles including a vintage fire truck and some American police cars. Musical entertainment will be provided by the West Yorkshire Police Band and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service band.

11.30am - 1.30pm: Jubilee lunch at Christ Church, Hipperholme. Sandwiches and home-made cakes.

Noon onwards: Garden Party at The Prospect Pub, Range Bank, Boothtown. Live music, glitter tattoos and food.

Noon - 5pm: Siddal and Exley Charity Fun Day at Siddal Ex-servicemen’s Club. Crown-making, Great Siddal Bake Off, face painting and performing.

Noon - 3pm: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Street Party at Illingworth Moor Methodist Church with bouncy castles, photo booth and balloon modeller.

1pm - 5pm: Greetland Jubilee Garden Party at Clay House Park, Greetland. Egg and spoon race, treasure hunt, storytelling and performance poets organised by Greetland Residents' Organisation.

2pm onwards (and also Saturday and Sunday): Beer and Spirit Festival at The Fleece at Ripponden with music and street food.

3pm - 6pm: Jubilee Street Party at Sowerby St Peter’s Cricket Club. Red, white and blue dress code, baking competition, barbecue, music and raffle.

Saturday, June 4:

9am: 5k Jubilant Jog at Old Town, Hebden Bridge. Registration from 8am at Old Town Cricket Ground. Jog starts at 9am.

11am - 3pm Jubilee Concert at The Piece Hall: Performances throughout the day by vocalist Jack Manning, Flat Cap Brass, with Abba Revival headlining this free show. There will also be family arts activities.

Noon - 8pm - Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Old Town, Hebden Bridge. Fancy dress parade from Old Town Green at 12.30pm. Picnic on the Green at Old Town from 1pm. Hebden Bridge Junior Band playing at 1.30 p.m. Games, stalls, circus skills workshop and live music from 3pm and 8pm featuring Reggie and Crayfish, PepperJam and Owter Zeds.

1pm - Heptonstall Jubilee Festival at Heptonstall Methodist Church. Music, crafts and stalls.

2pm - 5pm: New Hope United Reform Church, Warley Road. Barbecue and afternoon tea, quiz and children’s games.

Sunday, June 5:

11am - 5pm: Big Jubilee Lunch vintage street party in The Piece Hall with performances from Northern Swing Orchestra, The Knightingales and Jump Jive and Wail.

Noon onwards: Jubilee Sunday Lunch Picnic at the park space in Mount Tabor. Bring your own food and picnic blankets.

2pm - 5pm - Music at Wainsgate Chapel, Old Town in Hebden Bridge. Old Town Primary School Choir will perform followed by Harp and Accordion Music. There will also be a photography exhibition - Then and Now: 70 years in Wadsworth.