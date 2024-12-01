Here's the full list of CultureDale events taking place in and around Halifax in December

Calderdale Council has a festive feast of events in store as the year draws to a close.

Over the past few months, dozens of events have taken place around the borough as part of CultureDale – the celebrations to mark Calderdale’s 50th birthday.

And with Christmas on the horizon, a selection of workshops, craft activities, seasonal markets, music performances and much more are set to take place during December.

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, said: “As we reach the end of 2024, it’s a great time to reflect on what an amazing celebration our Year of Culture has been so far, marking Calderdale’s 50th birthday year.

The cast of Peter Pan at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

“We’ve passed the halfway mark in the CultureDale programme - at which point, over 80,000 people had attended events across the borough.

“We’re ending the year with a packed selection of events to get everyone ready for the festivities, to bring people together and boost local trade.

“We have so much to look forward to in 2025, as we approach the big CultureDale finale in April. Watch this space!”

If carols and music are what make the festive season special for you, there is plenty on offer this month.

Bankfield Christmas fair

Halifax Chamber Choir will be singing carols in the Crossley Gallery at Dean Clough on December 10 from 7pm, with pupils from Beech Hill School along with Music for the Many’s Daniel Bath.

On December 14, St James’s Church in Hebden Bridge will be holding its Christmas charity concert featuring Calderdale-based Cantorelli vocal group and actress and director Olwen May.

Admission is free for both events, although donations for local charities are welcome.

If craft activities are more your taste, Dean Clough is hosting an afternoon of festive fun on December 14, using recycled materials to make hand-painted cards, decorations and more with Royal School of Needlework graduate Jessica Aldred.

Smith Art Gallery

Bankfield Museum is also holding a children’s Christmas craft session and a festive lino printing workshop on December 14.

On December 7, the third workshop in The Folklore Centre’s Gender Transcending Project will look at the powerful concept of metamorphosis and transformation embedded in various mythologies and throughout gender-diverse communities.

On the sporting side, Buddle’s next free workshop for local sports and community organisations will be on December 10 and will cover creating an inclusive environment in your club. Sign up for these activities at www.culturedale.co.uk

Here is the full list of CultureDale events taking place in December:

Christmas tree at Bankfield Museum

December 1

Christmas market at Brighouse Open Market. Temporary market location of Daisy Street car park. Free entry. 9am – 4pm.

Christmas market at Hebden Bridge Market. Along Crown Street and Market Square in Hebden Bridge town centre. Free entry. 10am – 5pm.

Christmas table and door decorations. Wainstalls Sports and Social Club. Free entry. 10am – 1pm.

Halifax Choral Society: Carols and Brass. The Victoria Theatre. 6.30pm. Tickets from £19.75.

December 4

IOU's Festive Workshop. IOU Creation Centre, Victoria Mill, Dean Clough, Halifax. £20 plus booking fee (£15 concessions). 7-9pm.

Culture Café - Wood carving. Wainstalls Sports and Social Club. Free entry. 1-4pm.

December 5

Overgate Hospice ‘Light Up a Life’. Hebden Bridge Town Hall. Free entry. 5-7pm.

December 6

Calderdale Lighthouse Wrapping Day. Crossley Gallery, Dean Clough, Halifax. Free entry. 10am – 2pm.

December 7

Bankfield Christmas craft fair. Bankfield Museum. Free entry. 10am – 4pm.

Christmas market at Halifax Borough Market and Southgate. Free entry. 9am – 4pm.

Gender Transcending: Trans*formation. The Folklore Centre, Todmorden. Free entry, book online. 11am – 3pm.

December 8

Overgate Hospice ‘Light up a Life’. Overgate Hospice, Elland. Free entry. 4-7pm.

Christmas Decorations. Ryburn 3 Step, Hollins Mill, Sowerby Bridge. Admission £9, cash only. 7-10pm.

December 10

‘Let The Light In’ exhibition opening. EdShift, 7 Harrison Road, Halifax. Free entry. 10.30am – 2.30pm.

Halifax Chamber Choir Carols. Crossley Gallery, Dean Clough, Halifax. Free entry. 7pm.

December 14

Children's Christmas crafts. Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Admission £4.50. Slots from 11am – 3.30pm.

Festive lino printing. Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Admission £20. 12pm and 3pm.

Christmas market at Elland Market. Elland Charter Market. Free entry. 9am – 3pm.

Christmas Crafternoon. House of Heyday, Fletchers Mill, Dean Clough, Halifax. Tickets £25 (low-income £12.50), book online. 12-4pm.

Ted Hughes and Calderdale talk. Bankfield Museum. Admission £10. 1.30pm.

Christmas charity concert with Cantorelli and Olwen May. ColdenCulture @ St James’ Church, Hebden Bridge. Free entry. 3.30pm.

Little Lamps Christmas market. Todmorden Market. Free entry. 5-9pm.

Peter Pan pantomime. The Victoria Theatre, Halifax. Running until January 5. Tickets from £24.25.

December 21

Halifax Borough Market records fair. Halifax Borough Market. Free entry. 9am.

‘Welcome to Calderdale’ exhibition by Roger Davies. Smith Art Gallery, Brighouse. Grand opening at 1pm. The exhibition then runs until June 28, 2025. Free entry.

December 24

Snow White. Hebden Bridge Little Theatre. Tickets £10.50 adults, £8.50 children. Performances at 11am and 3pm. Running until December 29.