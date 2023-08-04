Here's what's coming to Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax this September

There will be the return of blue-eyed soul and synthpop legends Hue & Cry return to Square Chapel on September 23 to play hits including Labour of Love, Looking for Linda and Violently.

Those who wish to be whisked away to an Andalucian paradise with Flamenco-guitar virtuoso Juan Martin can do so on September 16.

New and original music comes from soulful rockers The Moon City Masters on September 15, indie-pop up-and-comer Oliver Pinder on September 29 and the sixteen-legged groove-tastic funk monster that it is London Afrobeat Collective on September 30.

Plus, chances to relive the 70s and 80s with The AC/DC Experience on September 2 and The Duran Duran Experience on September 9.

Juliette Burton explores the funny side of mental health on September 23, whilst American comic Mike Capozzola brings his one-man sci-fi, comic book nerd styling with his tips on Self Defence for Time Travellers on September 16.

No-nonsense Geoff Norcott will be at Square Chapel on September 21.

If theatre, storytelling or spoken word is your thing, then on September 9 sees the start of Square Chapel’s monthly spoken word and poetry night, Nick Toczek’s Crunch Poetry Punch. First up to the mic are Janine Booth, Laura Taylor and local poet Keiron Lee Higgins.

September sees the start of Square Chapel’s family Sundays, with shows every Sunday from September 10 through to December.

There will be shows from Blue Badge Bunch on September 10, fairytale classic Tom Thumb on September 17 and a puppet-filled retelling of The Emperor’s New Clothes, The King of Nothing on September 24.